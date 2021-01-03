Petra Vlhova won the first women's World Cup slalom race of 2021 in dramatic fashion in Zagreb, Croatia.

The Slovakian made several mistakes in her final run - and only posted the 11th-fastest time - but did enough to beat Katharina Liensberger by five-hundredths of a second.

Michelle Gisin came in third while Mikaela Shiffrin finished fourth, missing out on her 100th career World Cup podium.

Petra Vlhova continues stellar form with win in Zagreb

It was Vlhova's fourth World Cup victory of the season and came hot on the heels of a disappointing fourth-place finish in Semmering last time out.

"It was a really hard day for me," explained Vlhova. "I had to find my confidence again and the entire day was a fight, especially the second run.

"I thought I was out of the podium picture, but I kept fighting through the finish. When I saw I was only the 11th fastest in the second run, I thought I was for sure out of the podium, but then the green light showed up and I couldn't believe it."

Vlhova and Gisin are first and second respectively in both the slalom and the overall standings.

