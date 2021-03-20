Alexis Pinturault marked his 30th birthday in style by claiming the giant slalom small globe as well as the overall alpine World Cup title after another barnstorming performance on the slopes of Lenzerheide.

The Frenchman secured a fourth giant slalom World Cup victory of the season in Switzerland, which was enough to keep nearest challenger Marco Odermatt at bay to top the standings after ten events in 2020/21.

The birthday boy put himself into a commanding position right from the off in Lenzerheide, with his first run down the slope timed at 1:01.19 to give him a 0.81s advantage at the midway point.

And Pinturault deservedly earned himself the globes after taking victory by 0.2s ahead of Craotia's Filip Zubcic in Saturday's event, with compatriot Matthieu Faivre 0.21s behind in third after another strong showing in the second time down the hill.

Odermatt had led by 25 points heading into the final event of the season, but the Swiss star could only manage an 11th placed finish, which saw him finish 51 points behind Pinturault in the final standings, with 649 points compared to the Frenchman's 700.

The home favourite couldn't make the most of his familiar surroundings to take the victory, with Pinturault happily taking advantage of his opponent's mishaps after a neck and neck season at the top of the standings.

"After Kranjska Gora, I was really frustrated," said Pinturault.

"And Marco was getting really good results, so I felt the pressure. Today, it was clear what I had to do â€“ I actually felt more pressure in Kranjksa than I did today."

The celebrations weren't complete there for Pinturault, as victory in Switzerland also saw him wrap up the overall title with a day of the season to spare, with his 107 point lead unassailable at the top of the rankings.

Odermatt will have to settle for second once again after a long and strenuous season, with the newly-crowned champion sitting on 1200 points compared to the Swiss' score of 1093.

The battle for third is still well and truly alive heading into Sunday, with Marco Schwarz currently holding the upper hand with 774 points, with Loic Meillard and Zubcic - who finished second in Lenzerheide - still harbouring hopes of finishing the season on the podium.

