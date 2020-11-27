Three-time Olympic medallist Alexis Pinturault made history as he edged Henrik Kristoffersen in a thrilling final to win the parallel giant slalom in Lech Zurs.

The Frenchman saw off Kristoffersen in the big final by a mere 0.11 seconds to become the first male alpine skier to win a World Cup event in six different disciplines, having already won in slalom, giant slalom, super-G, Alpine combined, city event before today adding parallel giant slalom.

The victory, Pinturault's 30th World Cup win, was achieved by a narrow margin with Kristoffersen losing the first leg by 0.16s.

The Norweigan could then only make up 0.05s in the second leg as he too second.

German Alexander Schmid rounded off the podium, having lost to the eventual winner in the semi-final, as he matched the result he achieved in last year's parallel giant slalom event in Chamonix.

Sportsbeat 2020

