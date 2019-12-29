Pinturault overcomes injury to take Alpine Combined World Cup opener

Last year's World Cup champion in the discipline was 12th after the Super-G, with Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde leading the way.

However when it came to the slalom, the Frenchman was in a different class to the rest of the field, finishing more than half a second clear to take the World Cup win ahead of Kilde and Switzerland's Loic Meillard.

Kilde's second place is enough to move to the top of the overall World Cup standings 20 points clear of Dominik Paris, winner of the two downhill World Cup events in Bormio this weekend.

Three-time Alpine Combined overall World Cup winner Pinturault, meanwhile, jumps up to third with his third World Cup win of the season so far after successes in Solden and Val d’Isère.

