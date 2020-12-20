Frenchman Alex Pinturault claimed his 31st Alpine Ski World Cup win as he held off Norwegian youngster Atle Lie McGrath by just seven hundredths of a second in Alta Badia, Italy.

The 29-year-old, twice an overall World Cup runner-up, had twice before been on the podium at the Italian resort but this time made sure the glory was all his with runs of 1:13.27 and 1:13.92 amounting to an overall time of 2:27.19.

Val d'Isère Ledecka takes women's Super-G glory in Val D'Isere, Pinturault triumphs on the Gran Risa 2 HOURS AGO

McGrath, who had never finished in the top ten before today in 13 previous starts, proved the big surprise as he posted the fourth fastest time of 1:13.73 in the first run before taking the lead following his second run of 1:13.53 with an overall time of 2:27.26.

But, despite losing time at most checkpoints, Pinturault managed to hold onto the win by the slenderest of margins with Switzerland's Justin Murisier rounding off the podium in a time of 2:27.43.

"It was a huge fight," Pinturault said. "I think the light was slowly going down because it started to be a little bit late and it makes such a different on the course. But I tried my best and I pushed really hard and it paid off.

"It's a special day because the Gran Risa is always a 'myth' and I'm really happy that I could win it today."

The victory marked Pinturault's second victory of the season but only his first podium in the discipline this campaign.

However, it proved enough to move him to the top of the overall standings on 376 points with Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde second one point behind.

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt rounds out the top three with 340 points as the season moves onto slaloms at the same venue on Monday and Madonna di Campiglio on Tuesday.

Sportsbeat 2020

Alta Badia ‘Finally!’ - Pinturault conquers fabled Gran Risa 2 HOURS AGO