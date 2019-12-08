Rebensburg takes Super G at Lake Louise
Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg won the first Super-G of the season in Lake Louise on Sunday, recording her 18th success in the World Cup.
The win is a fourth in the Super-G for Rebensburg as she finished ahead of Italy's Nicol Delago, by 0.35s, and Switzerland's Corinne Suter by 0.42s.
Rebensburg didn't stop accelerating across her run, only making one mistake which didn’t slow progress significantly.
Mikaela Shiffrin missed the podium and finished in tenth, the American star leaving Canada without success for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
Sportsbeat 2019
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react