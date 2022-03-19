Ryan Regez sealed the men's Ski Cross Crystal Globe despite an eighth-placed finish in Veysonnaz, while Sandra Naeslund wrapped up her season in style with another victory.

David Mobaerg triumphed ahead of Simone Deromedis and Brady Leman, with the closest challengers to Regez - Terence Tchiknavorian and Bastien Midol - failing to qualify for the final stages.

Naeslund had already secured the Crystal Globe before arriving in Switzerland but continued her dominance with victory ahead of Marielle Thompson and Fanny Smith.

It capped terrific seasons for Naeslund and Regez, who add the Crystal Globe to their Olympic gold medals earned in Beijing.

Olympic bronze medallist Smith finished second in the final standings with Thompson third, while Tchiknavorian and Midol finished behind Regez despite a late surge from Mobaerg.

