A sensational second run earned Alice Robinson her first World Cup victory of the season in its final race, a giant slalom in Lenzerheide.

The 19-year-old New Zealander sat fourth after the first run but stormed home in 1:07.63 second time around to set a standard which could not be matched.

Robinson's third career World Cup triumph did not affect the destination of the relevant Crystal Globes, which had both been sealed prior to the season-ending race.

Italian Marta Bassino, who finished seventh on Sunday, was the comfortable winner of the giant slalom title on 546 points, 126 clear of Mikaela Shiffrin - who jumped from fourth to second courtesy of a runners-up finish in Lenzerheide.

And the overall Crystal Globe went the way of Petra Vlhova, the first Slovakian to secure such an honour, who wrapped up the title as a result of a sixth-placed finish in Saturday's slalom.

The 25-year-old, who was eleventh in the season finale, finished on 1,416 points to hold off the challenge of Swiss duo Lara Gut-Behrami and Michelle Gisin and said: "I still can't believe it.

"I have been up and down but at the end I have won it and it is something amazing. We are all happy in our team because we have made history for my country and for me. It has been an amazing season."

Bassino, who is celebrating her first small globe having never previously finished in the top three overall in any discipline, said: "It's amazing. I have no words. I am full of joy and satisfaction. It is a really big thing for me.

"Today was a really emotional day. I started my first World Cup here in 2014. Today was just amazing with great memories.

"It was a dream in my head but it's real now. Race by race, every day it became more real and finally I did it."

Third place in Lenzerheide was occupied by Meta Hrovat, Vlhova's fellow Slovakian, who earned just her second podium finish of the season.

