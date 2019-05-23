Ryding, Guest and Tilleto lead GB's World Cup charge

The 32-year-old, who clinched the second World Cup podium of his career in the parallel slalom in Oslo on New Year's Day, is one of three athletes selected to carry GB's 2019-20 World Cup hopes.

Ryding is joined by Charlie Guest, who became the country's first-ever female alpine skier to win a Europa Cup race in March, and Alex Tilley.

That trio, along with Laurie Taylor, reached the quarter-finals of the team event at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics.

"The depth we're now showing in GB Alpine is great to see and the standards we expect from our athletes gets higher year after year," said GB Alpine Director Paul Trayner.

" Dave Ryding became GB's most-decorated alpine skier at World Cup level last season, Charlie Guest won a Europa Cup race and was second in another, and Charlie Raposo (selected as part of GB's 2019-20 Europa Cup squad) was on a Europa Cup podium too. "

"These are really outstanding results and proves to a lot of those developing athletes in the FIS squad that anything is possible.

"We're striving to make those standout results come along even more consistently and we've got the coaches and support staff in place to assist these athletes achieve the best results they can."

Lancashire native Ryding became only the second British man to clinch an Alpine Ski World Cup podium – following in the footsteps of Konrad Bartelski in 1981 – when he sealed slalom silver in Kitzbuhel, Austria, in January 2017.

The next World Cup season begins in October.

