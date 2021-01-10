Dave Ryding put a frustrating season to date behind him with a battling World Cup slalom bronze in Adelboden as Marco Schwarz won gold.

Great Britain's Ryding had registered just one top-ten finish in three slalom World Cup races this term but a clean first run in Switzerland put him eighth before he attacked the course second time down the mountain.

His total time of 1:52.84 minutes was just 0.01s behind Linus Strasser when he crossed the line and of the seven men skiing after him, only Schwarz was able to surpass that.

The Austrian was fourth following the first run but laid down a marker with a time of 1:52.69 - 0.14s better than Strasser and 0.15s ahead of Ryding.

The top three of Clement Noel, Victor Muffat-Jeandet and Loic Meillard then all fell away, enabling Schwarz to claim his first World Cup win since January 2019 and just the third of his career.

It was also two years since Ryding climbed the podium - that being a parallel slalom silver in Oslo on New Year's Day 2019 - while his only previous top-three finish in a traditional slalom race came in Kitzbuehel, way back in 2017.

Schwarz's win moves him top of the season-long slalom standings with the next event scheduled for a week's time in Wengen.

