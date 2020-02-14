The Super G race replaced the cancelled meet at Yanqing and at one stage it looked as if it might end up going the same way as weather hit Saalbach-Hinterglemm.

The skiers had to wait for around two hours as the start time was constantly pushed back but at midday UK time the action finally got underway.

The conditions were far from perfect and both Beat Feuz and Mattias Mayer crashed out as most skiers struggled to cope.

Kilde managed to deal with the conditions the best although there were still a couple of hairy moments in his run.

He managed to hold on for his first win of the season and moved ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen and Alexis Pinturault into the overall lead.

"It's a really good feeling for me, I wanted top win today.” Kilde said afterwards.

“Pinturault and Henrik are very consistent in the technical events, so I have to step it up in the speed events!"

Switzerland’s Mauro Caviezel took second whilst Thomas Dressen of Germany continued his good run in the speed events by finishing third after winning yesterday’s Downhill.

There are 13 races left in the calendar split with five speed races, seven technical and one combined.

Our view - Now we've got fight

This is the competition we were all waiting for at the start of the season.

With no Marcel Hirscher this was supposed to be the year that saw an epic battle for the overall title.

Things started slowly, and in part the season has suffered from a number of cancellations but now it feels as if things are getting tight.

The greater number of technical races obviously favour Kristoffersen and Pinturault but Kilde isn't going anywhere.

If he can step up in the speed races the end of the season is going to be absolutely fascinating.