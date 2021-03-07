Switzerland's Marco Odermatt has won the penultimate Super G on the Men's World Cup tour and takes the race to the tour title all the way to the World Cup finals in Switzerland later this month.

Odermatt, a surprise package on the tour this season, was too good on the day, winning it with a time of 1:23.59.

The 23-year-old's run was electrifying with his relaxed approach working so well on the terrain as he pushes for the overall title.

France's Matthiew Bailet takes second (+0.62). It is the 24-year-old's first podium of his career.

Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr, yesterday's winner of the downhill , finishes third (+0.81) but is over 80 points clear in the chase for the 2021 Super G Crystal Globe.

“With a perfect run I really tried to push again," Odermatt said post-race.

"I felt a bit tired in the start but somehow I’m still skiing fast like this.

“It was right on the edge, many difficult gates. I skiied all of them really well and I’m really happy with the victory.”

