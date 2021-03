Alpine Skiing

Alpine skiing 2021 video - 'A massive result' - Marco Odermatt wins Super G in style in Saalbach

Marco Odermatt will be delighted with his performance as he closes the gap on Vincent Kriechmayr in the race for the Crystal Globe after a fine run in Saalbach, Austria. Odermatt takes his eighth podium of the season. Alexis Pinturault leads the overall World Cup standings on 1056 points with Odermatt comfortably in second.

00:02:20, 3 hours ago