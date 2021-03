Alpine Skiing

Alpine skiing video 2021 - 'What a performance' - Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr storms to victory in Saalbach in the men's downhill event. Beat Feuz is second with Matthias Mayer in third place.

00:02:30, 2 hours ago