Alpine Skiing

Alpine skiing news 2020 - 'Spectacular' - Watch Filip Zubcic take World Cup gold in Santa Caterina

Filip Zubcic takes a gutsy World Cup gold in tough conditions in Santa Caterina. The Croatian missed out on the discipline's Crystal Globe by 26 points last season and a second run charge to victory confirmed he will contend once again. Watch winter sports live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

