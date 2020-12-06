The second Giant Slalom in Santa Catarina has been postponed due to weather and snow conditions.

Filip Zubcic won World Cup gold during Saturday's race in tough conditions, with slower than normal runs due to low visibility and heavy snowfall.

And a forecast for more snow overnight proved correct forcing organisers to postpone the second race, which is now set for Monday.

On Saturday, Zubcic's fine giant slalom form continued with a gutsy gold in tough conditions.

The Croatian missed out on the discipline's Crystal Globe by 26 points last season and a second run charge to victory confirmed he will contend once again.

"It feels amazing," said the 27-year-old. "Last season was the best season of my life, so I was hoping I would stay in the same direction. I did it again here.

"The slope was really difficult with the snow, but it was really good and I've had a lot of training in conditions like these - for me it felt normal.

"I'm a really strong skier, I have a lot of power and that's why when conditions are tough, I can ski fast. It was real winter heavy, the weather was perfect."

Zubcic finished on the giant slalom podium three times in 2019-20 - his first three World Cup medals - and became the third man from the small alpine nation to win gold in Naeba, Japan in February.

Zubcic made use of a low bib number and the best of piste conditions, holding his starting place of sixth with a 1:05.03 at the first time of asking.

