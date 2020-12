Alpine Skiing

Michelle Gisin claims maiden World Cup win at Semmering

Michelle Gisin kept her cool to claim a first-ever World Cup gold in slalom at Semmering and put pressure on Petra Vlhova in the race for overall glory. The Olympic alpine combined champion was second fastest on both runs to Mikaela Shiffrin and home favourite Katharina Liensberger but her consistency consigned her rivals to bronze and silver respectively.

