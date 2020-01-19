24-year-old Direz had never been on the podium let alone win a race ahead of Sunday’s parallel giant slalom but she gave an early sign of what was possible when she took out Shiffrin in the second run.

Shiffrin was a surprise entrant in the parallel event but she put in the best run in qualifying.

However Direz edged her out and then went on to beat Tina Robnik and Marta Bassino on her way to the final.

Video - Direz knocks out Shiffrin 00:55

There she faced fellow surprise package Elisa Moerzinger of Austria and she triumphed once more for her first victory, with Bassino finishing third.

Before Direz’s victory Tessa Worley was the holder of the last eleven wins for the French women’s team.

Video - Direz beats out Moerzinger for first win 01:02

However there was controversy with the blue course appearing to be noticeably quicker than the red course, with Direz on the blue when she knocked out Shiffrin.

Former ski racer Kilian Albrecht, now the manager of Shiffrin, was clearly displeased calling the situation ‘ridiculous.’

“@fisalpine if you can’t figure out how to set two exact same courses at least give the faster skiers in qualies the reward to pick the course that be more than fair. This is ridiculous. @MikaelaShiffrin and @WendyHoldener the fastest from qualies clearly got s… #notfair”

Talking to Eurosport afterwards Albrecht expressed his exasperation with the FIS.

"The FIS has been experimenting for a number of years with an event that has potential but they can't find a way to make it simple, fair and cool."

"It was the same with the guys in Alta Badia where clearly one run was faster too,

"You need to eliminate these factors in any sport to at least put effort into it but they apparently do want to do that."

Shiffrin herself sounded frustrated after the result.

“I don’t like to talk about luck playing a role-even yesterday, .01 out, I feel like that was in my control. Today I’d say it’s a day where luck plays a role…it is fun and people like to watch it. it’s just a work in progress to make it the best it can be.”

NBC’s Nick Zaccardi did the math and demonstrated just how much more the blue lane was successful than the red lane.

Speaking whilst on commentary Eurosport's Matt Chilton referred to the blue course as "suspiciously fast."

In a call after his commentary duties Chilton added "it was obvious there was an issue ther but they do two runs in the first so it cancelled it out,

"When they do one after the first round that you don’t get that opportunity to make up for the course setting."

“Kilian can rage all he wants but it’s an outdoor sport on a mountain side, there’s always going to be some natural factors that tare going to make it very difficult to balance it completely even with lasers and spirit levels it’s not an exact science, the only way to get it exact it so build a ramp in a city centre,"

"It’s obviously much more difficult when it’s giant slalom compared to slalom but there were definite advantages for the blue course no doubt

"Best option is it to make it a second run but the reason they’ve stopped is that it takes too long. They can’t get them back to the top quick enough so it becomes dull

See also

Dead heat sees giant slalom title shared as home favourite Brignone emulates mother to make history

"I’m surprised they don’t do two wins in the semi and the final. One run in the final doesn’t seem right. When you get to a final you think two runs would make it more of a spectacle."