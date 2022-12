Alpine Skiing

‘Oh, she’s done it!’ - Marta Bassino snatches victory on home soil at Sestriere

Marta Bassino delighted the home crowd in Sestriere to secure her first World Cup win of the season. She won her her first race on home snow and tops the giant slalom standings. Elsewhere, it was a frustrating afternoon for Mikaela Shiffrin, who was denied a 77th World Cup victory and finished sixth overall with an overall time of 2:30.85, 1.26 seconds of adrift of Bassino.

00:01:44, 2 hours ago