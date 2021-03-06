Mikaela Shiffrin claimed her 45th World Cup slalom victory in Jasna to move within one of the record for most wins in a single discipline and back into Crystal Globe contention.

The 25-year-old clocked a combined 1:44.28 for her two runs to deny Slovakia's Petra Vlhova a World Cup victory on home snow.

Vlhova, who leads the slalom World Cup standings, finished second, 0.34s off Shiffrin, while Switzerland's Wendy Holdener finished third.

Shiffrin's latest World Cup slalom victory takes her to within one of Ingemar Stenmark's 46 wins in the giant slalom and the American could break that record this season, with three slalom events remaining.

She will also have a seventh slalom Crystal Globe in her sights after moving 45 points behind Vlhova in the standings.

Lara Gut-Behrami leads the overall alpine skiing standings on 1227 points, while 107 clear of Vlhova.

