Skiing legend Marcel Hirscher confirms retirement

Defending World Cup champion Hirscher had reportedly been toying with the idea of retirement for some time and he had already cancelled one press conference scheduled for earlier in the summer.

However, in Austria on Wednesday evening, Hirscher confirmed he would not be coming back to a sport that he has dominated for the past eight seasons.

"Today is the day on which I will end my active career," Hirscher told a press conference in Salzburg.

Hirscher has won the overall World Cup title eight times - from 2012 through to 2019 - and that is more Crystal Globes than anyone else in history.

To go with that record he has six Slalom globes and six more in Giant Slalom with 67 World Cup victories, behind only Ingemar Stenmark (86) and Lindsey Vonn (82).

Hirscher also has seven World Championship gold medals and two at the Olympics.

Marcel Hirscher walks away at the very peak of his powers, the undisputed leader in his field, and one of the greatest of all time, how many athletes are able to say that?

