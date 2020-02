The Italian won with a time of 1:25.33 after a strong showing in Russia.

She was pushed all the way by compatriot Sofia Goggia, who finished second a fifth of behind Brignone.

The final podium place was claimed by Joana Haelen of Switzerland, 0.34 seconds behind the victor.

Fourth place was taken by another Swiss athlete, Corinne Suter, another 0.08s further behind.