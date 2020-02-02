The Frenchman was just 0.16 seconds ahead of Loic Meillard, with the winner recording a combined time of 2:03.10.

Watch winter sports live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

In behind Meillard was Lief Kristian Nestvold-Haughen, the Norwegian who was 0.24 seconds behind the leaader.

Fourth place was claimed by the Croatian Filip Zubcic, who was just over a third of a seconds - 0.35 seconds - behind.