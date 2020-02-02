Getty Images
Pinturault the victor in Men's Giant Slalom
Alexis Pinturault won another Gold Cup event in the Men's Giant Slalom at Garmisch Partenkirchen.
The Frenchman was just 0.16 seconds ahead of Loic Meillard, with the winner recording a combined time of 2:03.10.
In behind Meillard was Lief Kristian Nestvold-Haughen, the Norwegian who was 0.24 seconds behind the leaader.
Fourth place was claimed by the Croatian Filip Zubcic, who was just over a third of a seconds - 0.35 seconds - behind.