Great Britain's Dave Ryding finished in third place in the men’s slalom at Adelboden on Sunday afternoon to claim a magnificent result.

The 34-year-old athlete from Lancashire was able to finish on the podium. It is only the third time he has finished on the podium in a World Cup race.

The event was won by another Austrian, Marco Schwarz, with a time of 1:52.69, 0.14 seconds ahead of Germany’s Linus Strasser, with Ryding just 0.01 seconds behind.

The remaining top six places went to the Swiss duo of Loic Meillard and Tanguy Nef in fifth and sixth places respectively.

Ryding’s best finish at the Alpine World Ski Championships is a ninth-placed finish in the slalom event. But he recorded podium finishes in the Kitzbuhel slalom in 2017 and Oslo parallel slalom in 2019.

'A brilliant performance!' - Ryding takes rare podium in Adelboden

