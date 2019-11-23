Slalom record falls as Shiffrin wins again

The American – dominant on her way to overall victory in last season's World Cup – toppled Swede Ingemar Stenmark's total with victory at the second event of the season in Levi.

But, truly focused on matters at hand rather than the history books, Shiffrin was ruthless in getting the job done after closest rival Petra Vlhova crashed out in the second run.

"I wasn't thinking about the record at all today. Nobody asked, too, that was pretty nice," Shiffrin said.

“Petra (Vlhova) is skiing really well. She had a tough start with sickness at the start of the season, but she's come out really strong mentally.

"I feel a bit lucky with this win, but I also felt good with my skiing, so I was happy.

"It's just nice to be here and know I feel good in slalom and GS. We're rolling with the season and it's a nice place to be."

It was Slovak Vlhova leading the way after the morning's first run, clocking 58.65s, 0.13s quicker than Shiffrin.

But a crash in the second paved the way for the American to ski home in relative comfort, eventually prevailing by 1.78s over the second-placed Wendy Holdener, who surged up from sixth, with Katharina Truppe coming home in third.

