Slovenian star Andreja Slokar admits she was overwhelmed with emotion after clinching her maiden victory at the Alpine Ski World Cup.

Slokar, 24, delivered a searing second run in Lech to turn the parallel event tables against Thea Louise Stjernesund and grab a maximum 100-point haul in her fourth season on the circuit.

Stjernesund's Norwegian compatriot Kristin Lysdahl claimed the final spot on the podium but it was Slokar who stole the show with a storming display on the Austrian snow.

And Slokar, whose previous best World Cup result was an eighth-place finish in a Swiss slalom event, said: "How else can you feel when you win your first race?

"I am so happy and am feeling good.

"For sure, it's not the same as winning slalom or giant slalom, but I enjoyed it. It's nice. It was a great experience.

"I'm really enjoying skiing parallel, even if I don't train [for] it much. It's fun, I like to compete when I have someone I can see next to me."

Stjernesund came into the final as the red-hot favourite after knocking out Italian Marta Bassino in the semis.

And she solidified that status after seizing an early lead with a speedy first run under the lights.

But in dense Austrian snowfall, Slokar showed all her resilience to reel the Scandinavian in and finally end her World Cup drought.

The men's parallel event will take place in Lech on Sunday, with the women's field next in World Cup action in Levi, Finland, next weekend.

