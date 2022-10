Alpine Skiing

‘So smooth, so clean!’ – Manuel Feller produces ‘by far’ his best performance in Solden on Run 1 at Alpine Ski World Cup

Manuel Feller laid down one of his best runs on the Rettenbach slope in Solden to take the lead in Run 1. He would eventually finish the first run in fifth, with Marco Odermatt first. Stream the 2022-23 Alpine Ski World Cup live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:01:35, 2 hours ago