Sofia Goggia added a victory in the Super-G to two wins in the downhill as she claimed a hat-trick of successes at Lake Louise.

The Italian follows in the footsteps of German Katja Seizinger (1997) and American Lindsey Vonn (2011, 2012, 2015) in achieving the feat.

The win represented her fourth in Super-G and her first since St. Moritz in 2019.

The 29-year-old, Olympic champion in the downhill, stopped the clock at one minute 18.28 seconds, some 0.11s ahead of world champion Lara Gut-Behrami.

Mirjam Puchner of Austria joined the Italian Goggia and the Swiss Gut-Behrami on the podium.

Mikaela Shiffrin finished sixth after 26th and 38th placings during the downhill.

"I'm really happy today, this is the best victory for sure of these three days," said Goggia.

When I saw the green light today it was an explosion in my heart because I did really believe I could do this but until you see the green light you never know.

"Today was one of my best victories ever because I made a change from the downhill to the super-G."

Strong winds saw the men's downhill in Beaver Creek cancelled.

