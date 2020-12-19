Sofia Goggia clinched her eighth Alpine Ski World Cup victory in the Val d’Isere downhill on Saturday.

The Italian came in second to Corinne Suter in the same discipline on Friday, but finished ahead of her Swiss rival by just 0.24 seconds the following day.

In third place was American Breezy Johnson, while Norwegian Kajsa Vickhoff Lie came in fourth. Germany’s Kira Weidle and Austrian Ramona Siebenhofer finished in fifth and sixth respectively.

Goggia excelled in the second half of the course, which was enough to get her the win, after a change to the path of the race as the organisers attempted to reduce the number of crashes from Friday.

World Cup leader Petra Vlhova (425 points) could only manage a 33rd-placed finish, while Michelle Gisin (298) holds second in the overall race, with Mikaela Shiffrin (275) in third.

In the men’s event, Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde took his fifth World Cup win, 0.22 seconds ahead of American Ryan Cochran-Siegle.

Beat Feuz was able to take a spot on the podium for the first time since February 13, when he managed the feat at Salbach. The achievement was his 48th career podium finish.

Norwegian Kjetil Jansrud finished in fourth, and Bryce Bennett of America came fifth.

