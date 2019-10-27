Following the retirement of Marcel Hirscher over the summer Pinturault has been tipped as the new star of Alpine Skiing alongside Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen and Marco Odermatt of Switzerland.

Kristoffersen rode out first in the No. 1 bib but he struggled a bit at the top of the run, a common theme throughout the morning, and had to settle for a time of 1:07.90.

By contrast Pinturault flew down the course at a blistering pace, attacking the corners and clocking in at 1:07.10.

Video - Pinturault lives up to the billing with blistering first run 01:50

It looked as if Odermatt would be the closest challenger to Pinturault alongside Slovenia’s Zan Kranjec, but then Pinturault’s close friend Mathieu Favre took the slope.

Favre matched his compatriot stride for stride and finished just 0.02 behind the leader as the French team put themselves in control ahead of the second run.

Video - Favre matches Pinturault for thrilling second place in first run 01:46

There were good performances from Manuel Feller and Tommy Ford as well as they put themselves into the top ten whilst Ford’s legendary compatriot Ted Ligety secured a top 15 position.

Canadian Erik Read shot himself into fifth place with a fantastic run from bib No. 25, which came after a switch to Atomic skis.

