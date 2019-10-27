Thank you so much for joining our live coverage of the first Alpine Skiing World Cup of the season, what a way to begin the season.
The next race will be in around a month.
PINTURAULT WINS!
The Frenchman beats Faivre by 0.54! What a start to the season!
FAIVRE'S DONE IT BY 0.09
It's just Pinturault left!
Fiavre is going down now, this is going to be so tight.
That's a big mistake from Marco Odermatt and he is a way off now. We're down to the last two, the Frenchmen.
Four to go now and we have Zan Kranjec who has gone into the lead!
Clear by 0.07!
Manu Feller is on course and he has to settle for 0.82 off the pace. You can hardly blame him given his wife is currently expecting!
It's another strong showing from the Americans as Tommy Ford goes top by 0.39!
Kristoffersen has over-compensated here. He's pushed far too hard and he's 0.93 down. That is such a shame.
Here comes Kristoffersen...
Ted Ligety has done it! The master goes into the lead by 0.01
Stefan Lutz struggles a bit in the second part of his run and finishes 0.73 off the lead.
America's Ryan Cochran-Siegle, son of American Olympic gold medalist Barbara, goes into third as things stand 0.39 off the pace.
19-year-old Lucas Braathen is the new leader, he is 0.71 ahead now. That's a brilliant effort from the teenager. His time of 1:06.44 is going to be tough to beat.
The light is changing here at Soelden. The sun is moving and it's getting darker on the course. That's going to be interesting to watch.
The crowd lights up as Mayer storms into the top spot, he goes ahead by 0.25s. Another excellent ride for a skier who normally focuses on the speed disciplines.
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is down now and the speed specialist clocks into second place. He'll be pleased with that on his new Atomic skis. Matthias Mayer next.
Trevor Philp is next up and he does extremely well to stay on his feet after a lapse in concentration. He's skis very hard down the slope and manages to limits his losses.
Leitinger has gone and sets the pace in the second run with a time of 1:06.88 and an overall time of 2:16.20
Austria's Roland Leitinger will get us underway. He came from bib No. 53 so has done very well indeed to get into the top 30.
Unfortunately it wasn't to be for Great Britain's Charlie Raposo. He put in a good run but couldn't rise any higher than 43rd from bib No. 51
To remind you of what happened in the first run it was a dominant double for the French team as Alexis Pinturault leads the way closely followed by Mathieu Favre.
Welcome back to our live coverage of the men's Giant Slalom from Soelden.
Right we're through the first 30 riders so far which means the end of our TV coverage. There are still 41 riders to go come through on the first run including Great Britain's Charlie Raposo.
Erik Read what a run that is!
The Canadian clocks a time of 1:07.55 and he's gone into fifth position!
That's pretty impressive he's 1.33 off the pace and currently 17th. He'll be looking to be back for the second run.
Manuel Moelgg is out on the course and it is the 37-year-old's 300th World Cup start!
A remarkable achievement.
The legendary Ted Ligety is out on course now and he's put in a fantastic time to sit 0.93 off the pace, he goes into the top ten.
Yeah that's not gone so well for him, 1.79 behind...
Here is Pinturault's run by the way.
Ooo boy the French are cooking now. Pinturault's close friend Mathieu Favre flies down the course and he is just 0.02 off the lead.
Now Muffat-Jeandet is on course, can they make it a hat-trick.
Great run from Feller he stops the poor run with a more attacking nature. He goes into fifth position, 0.68 behind our leader.
Skiers are really struggling now and there's some real distance between Pinturault and the rest of the pack. We're through the first ten and so far the gaps are only getting bigger.
Tommy Ford clocks the same time as Kristoffersen and those two currently sit bottom, not a great situation for the Norwegian at the moment he has work to do.
Magical stuff from Alexis Pinturault who well and truly lived up to the billing as one of the new favourites. He has no issues with the top part of the course and has gone into the lead.
Already early on a few of the skiers are struggling at the top of the run but they're making up time at the end. We've already seen a few mistakes that haven't been costly.
Brilliant stuff from Marco Odermatt and he's gone into the lead by the narrowest of margins!
Oh wow Zan Kranjec has lit things up there, he has flown down the course! He now leads by 0.46
Kristoffersen stops the clock at 1:07.90 and we are off and running!
Let's hear from Nick Fellows and Finlay Mickel as Kristoffersen gets us underway.
We're just hearing from those three right now, they're the favourites. Odermatt spoke about how there's more pressure on him this year following more hype whilst Pinturault and Kristoffersen are just looking to get their season off to a good start.
But who's going to step up in the absence of Hirscher? According to Eurosport experts Ed Drake and Finlay Mickel the two who are best placed are going to be Henrik Kristoffersen and Alexis Pinturault.
But Drake also's tipping Swiss youngster Marco Odermatt as a possible breakout star this year.
You can read their thoughts in our tribute piece to Hirscher.
We spoke to Shiffrin, Manuel Feller and Marco Schwarz before the season started to get their thoughts on Hirscher's retirement and whether he is the best ever...
A truly astonishing day indeed. We now turn our coverage to the men and one way or another there will be a new Crystal Globe winner this season due to the retirement of Marcel Hirscher during the off-season.
Here is Robinson's second run.
Yesterday we saw something truly remarkable. 17-year-old Alice Robinson stunned Mikaela Shiffrin to take the first World Cup win of her career. We might have been watching the start of something special.
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the men's first Alpine Skiing World Cup meet of the season, the Giant Slalom from Soelden.
