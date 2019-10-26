Shiffrin looked in total control as she flew down the course in Austria during her first run for a staggering time of 1:07.89, at the time 1.24 ahead of the next best competitor, last year's winner Tessa Worley.

The American, who dominated the circuit last season, looked as relaxed as possible after an off-season where she's stressed the importance of keeping her feet on the ground and focusing week to week.

The New Zealander showed that she wasn't afraid to take risks, a key factor on this course according to Eurosport expert Finlay Mickel, and she was rewarded with a time of 1:08.03, just 0.14 behind Shiffrin.

The Junior World Champion is one of the most exciting young athletes across all of skiing and she lived up to the billing with a fantastic leg.

Great Britain's Alex Tilley skied hard for a time of 1:10.86 and she now faces an anxious wait to see if she qualifies for the second run.

Soelden First Leg Top 10

1. Mikaela Shiffrin (America) 1:07.89

2. Alice Robinson (New Zealand) 1:08.03 (+0.14)

3. Federica Brignone (Italy) 1:08.75 (+0.86)

4. Meta Hrovat (Slovenia) 1:08.84 (+0.95)

5. Mina Fuerst Holtmann (Norway) 1:08.95 (+1.06)

6. Tessa Worley (France) 1:09.13 (+1.24)

7. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 1:09.36 (+1.47)

8. Thea Louise Stjernesund 1:09.55 (+1.66)

9. Francesca Marsaglia (Italy) 1:09.73 (+1.84)

10. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 1:09.76 (+1.87)