Alpine Skiing

'Where did that speed come from?!' - Roland Leitinger produces stunning first run to stun the crowd

Austrian Roland Leitinger has never won a World Cup race in his career but he put himself in a great position with a blistering first run in Solden on Sunday morning that stunned the crowd and put himself into a shock lead that certainly caused a few observers to sit up and take notice ahead of the second run.

00:01:58, an hour ago