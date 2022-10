Alpine Skiing

‘Amazing start’ – Marco Odermatt says Solden success gives him a lot of confidence heading into rest of season

2022 Beijing Olympics gold medalist Marco Odermatt gave an ominous indication of his form for the 2022-23 World Cup season with a blistering performance in difficult conditions in Austria. He said afterwards that the performance had given him confidence for the rest of the season.

00:00:37, an hour ago