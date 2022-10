Alpine Skiing

‘Emphatic’ - Marco Odermatt crushes field to win season-opening World Cup giant slalom

2022 Beijing Olympics gold medalist Marco Odermatt gave an ominous indication of his form for the 2022-23 World Cup season with a blistering performance in difficult conditions in Austria. The Swiss skier took a significant lead in the first run and defended it superbly on a softening, sun-drenched track on the Rettenbach Glacier.

