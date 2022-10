Alpine Skiing

Henrik Kristoffersen ‘finally conquers’ the Rettenbach piste at Alpine Ski World Cup in Solden

Henrik Kristoffersen finished third in the season-opening Giant Slalom as 2022 Beijing Olympics gold medalist Marco Odermatt gave an ominous indication of his form for the 2022-23 World Cup season with a blistering performance in difficult conditions in Austria. Stream the 2022-23 Alpine Ski World Cup live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:02:01, an hour ago