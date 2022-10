Alpine Skiing

‘Utter commitment’ - Marco Odermatt ‘smashes’ Manuel Feller’s time to take lead after Run 1 in Solden

Marco Odermatt “smashed” the time of Manuel Feller on Run 1 at the Alpine Ski World Cup season-opening Giant Slalom in Solden. Stream the 2022-23 Alpine Ski World Cup live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:01:46, 2 hours ago