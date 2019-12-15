15/12/19 - 12:30
Finished
St. Moritz
1
P.Vlhová
2
A.Swenn-Larsson
3
F.Gritsch
• Final
Parallel Slalom - Women
St. Moritz - 15 December 2019

    
30
