It’s been over a year since Goggia won a Super-G race, her last victory coming in March 2018 at Are.

However she took silver at the World Championships, in Are again, earlier this year and in the second Super-G of the season it was she who emerged victorious.

When she took to the slopes the pace was being set by Brignone, who clocked a time of 1:12.97.

Video - Brignone sets pace and finishes second in Super-G 01:47

Goggia attacked the slopes with her usual vigour but she lost one of her poles in the latter stages of her run.

That didn’t stop her though and she maintained the pace, beating Brignone by one hundredth of a second.

Video - 'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory 01:52

It is already the second Italian one-two on the podium this year with Brignone finishing behind Marta Bassino in the Giant Slalom at Killington.

Video - Sofia Goggia - From exploding bones to perfecting the "Goggia style" 02:16

World Championship gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin took the bronze, 0.13 off Goggia to cement her place at the top of the overall standings.