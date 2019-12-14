Getty Images
Goggia finishes with one pole but still leads home impressive Italian one-two
Sofia Goggia put in her best performance of the season to edge compatriot Federica Brignone in an impressive Italian one-two in the Super-G at St Moritz.
It’s been over a year since Goggia won a Super-G race, her last victory coming in March 2018 at Are.
- Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
- Wiser Goggia ready for next step after last big roll of the dice
However she took silver at the World Championships, in Are again, earlier this year and in the second Super-G of the season it was she who emerged victorious.
When she took to the slopes the pace was being set by Brignone, who clocked a time of 1:12.97.
Goggia attacked the slopes with her usual vigour but she lost one of her poles in the latter stages of her run.
That didn’t stop her though and she maintained the pace, beating Brignone by one hundredth of a second.
It is already the second Italian one-two on the podium this year with Brignone finishing behind Marta Bassino in the Giant Slalom at Killington.
World Championship gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin took the bronze, 0.13 off Goggia to cement her place at the top of the overall standings.