Alpine Skiing

Federica Brignone stars to win Super G in St. Moritz

"It means a lot. I've been skiing well for a while but it hasn't quite happened for me in the race,” said Federica Brignone. The 31-year-old, who won bronze at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in 2018, is the only woman to win a World Cup Super-G race in each of the last three seasons – albeit there have only been three Super-G races so far this campaign.

00:01:46, 32 minutes ago