Swiss world champion Lara Gut-Behrami won the Super-G in St. Moritz - 13 years after she claimed her first win at the Swiss resort - stopping the clock in a time of 1:19.82.

It was her 33rd World Cup victory of her career, her third in St. Moritz and her first of the season following second-placed finishes in the GS in Soelden and the Super-G in Lake Louise.

Sofia Goggia, who claimed a hat-trick of successes in Lake Louise last weekend, was 0.18s in arrears to secure a fourth podium of the World Cup season. The result means the Italian has collected 380 points out of the last 400 on offer.

On her 200th World Cup start, Shiffrin placed on the podium for a 111th time as she took third, a further second back from Goggia.

“I am happy I was able to ski the way I wanted,” said Gut-Behrami after the race.

It wasn’t an easy race, visibility was low. You have to ski smooth and attack too, so I am happy.

“If you look at the podium today, we have three different racers,” added Gut-Behrami. “We have a racer like Mikaela [Shiffrin] who skis perfectly with a really clean technique and Sofia [Goggia] is known to risk everything and now she is skiing much more safely.

"In skiing there is not a rule of how you have to ski but just to be as fast as you can."

The victory for Gut-Behrami means she now goes level with Goggia on 180 points at the top of the Super-G standings after two rounds of the event.

