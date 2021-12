Alpine Skiing

Watch top 3 runs as sensational Lara Gut-Behrami takes St. Moritz gold

Lara Gut-Behrami stormed to her first World Cup victory of the season on home snow, as she beat Sofia Goggia to the Super-G title in St.Moritz. The Swiss skier stopped the clock in 1:19.82 in perfect conditions to beat Goggia, who won all three alpine skiing events in Lake Louise last weekend, by just 0.18s. USA's Mikaela Shiffrin finished third but she was 1.18 behind.

00:05:48, an hour ago