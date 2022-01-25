Linus Strasser emerged victorious from the final World Cup race before the Olympic Winter Games in a thrilling race in Schladming, Austria.

Strasser came home in 1:46.00, three-hundredths of a second ahead of Norwayâ€™s Atle Lie McGrath, to earn his first World Cup win of the season.

Ad

The German was fifth fastest after the first run, which saw a blistering run from Kristoffer Jakobsen.

Schladming 'Huge result!' - Strasser wins slalom in Schladming AN HOUR AGO

The Swedeâ€™s time of 51.32 left him more than half a second clear of 2010 Olympic champion Giuliano Razzoli and looked set to bring him a maiden career World Cup victory.

But those chances were ended by an early error on the second run which saw him miss a gate while Razzoli also failed to finish second time around to leave the door ajar.

Manuel Feller, 28th after the first run, led the way for a considerable time before McGrath and Strasser eventually surpassed the Austrian, who took bronze.

Feller is also third in the overall slalom standings, with Strasser now joint-fourth following his victory.

Dave Ryding, who became Great Britainâ€™s first alpine skiing World Cup winner in Kitzbuhel on Saturday, was 20th in Schladming, two places behind compatriot Billy Major.

Alpine Skiing Strasser wins Schladming slalom as Ryding fails to repeat heroics 2 HOURS AGO