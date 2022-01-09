Johannes Strolz stunned the alpine skiing world as he took a shock gold at the slalom World Cup in Adelboden.

The 29-year-old had recorded just one previous top-ten World Cup finish, coming tenth in Madonna di Campiglio in January 2020, with his aggressive style meaning his career CV is littered with DNFs.

Ad

This season he is not part of the main Austrian alpine skiing World Cup squad, funding himself on the circuit, but his country's Olympic selection policy means that this victory will now guarantee him a place at Beijing 2022.

Adelboden Strolz stuns rivals to capture first World Cup win in Adelboden slalom 27 MINUTES AGO

With the top four in the slalom standings heading into the race â€“ Sebastian Foss-Solevaag, Kristoffer Jakobsen, Clement Noel and Alexis Pinturault â€“ all posting DNFs on either the first or second run in Adelboden, the door was ajar for a surprise winner and Strolz took full advantage.

He was seventh after the first run with a time of 54.23s but a clocking of 55.82s second time down the mountain edged him ahead of Linus Strasser and into top spot in 1:50.05.

There were still six skiers to come but the likes of Ramon Zenhaeusern, Henrik Kristoffersen and Luca Aerni faltered, while Pinturault skied out when well-placed to leave just Strolz's compatriots, and joint leaders after the first run, Manuel Feller and Fabio Gstrein to deny him.

Feller skied strongly but crossed the line 0.17s behind the pace-setter to move into silver-medal position and Gstrein straddled a gate early in his run to give Strolz the fairytale victory, ahead of Feller and Strasser.

"It's just unbelievable. I just tried to do my best skiing and push to the limit and it worked out well today," said Strolz after claiming the win.

"I've struggled so many times in my career before but finally it all came together, so I'm very happy.

"I just tried to focus on my skiing and do what I always do, listen to my coaches and it all worked out."

Strolz's surprise win sees him climb to third in the season-long slalom standings on 100 points, 40 behind joint leaders Foss-Solevaag and Jakobsen.

Sportsbeat 2022

Alpine Skiing Vlhova denies Holdener maiden slalom World Cup triumph AN HOUR AGO