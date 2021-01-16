Manuel Feller said his first ever World Cup victory felt like 'a miracle' after triumphing in Saturday's slalom in Flachau.

Feller made light work of the heavy snowfall to glide elegantly through the gates and finish his second run in 55.15 seconds, giving him an overall time of 1:50.27 after a first run of 55.12s.

Clement Noel, who was quickest on the first run, went almost a second slower on run two and had to settle for a runners-up spot in 1:50.70, with Feller's fellow Austrian Marco Schwarz third in 1:50.97.

"It is unbelievable," said Feller, now in his ninth season of World Cup competition.

"I was a little bit nervous before the race today but I tried to be solid on the first run.

"In the second run, everything worked perfectly and I want to thank all the guys at Flachau.

"It felt there was a crowd here because of their support and it was a great slope, so thank you to all the organisers.

"It's awesome and it feels like a miracle."

Feller is now the owner of the red jersey after going a point clear at the top of a very open slalom table - the five slaloms in this year's alpine skiing World Cup campaign have now had five different winners.

The 28-year-old has 310 slalom points and leads compatriot Schwarz by the narrowest of margins, while the overall World Cup top three - Alexis Pinturault, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Marco Odermatt - remains unchanged, with the latter two not racing in Flachau.

Great Britain's Dave Ryding, who claimed his first podium place for more than two years in Adelboden last weekend, went top of the leaderboard after an excellent second run of 55.53 seconds and ended in seventh.

"The skiing improves every year and there are always more athletes who ski really well," Feller added.

"There are a lot of young guys who are pushing really hard. You have to give your best to be on the podium as there are about 20 guys who could finish there."

Feller will hope to continue his momentum at the same venue tomorrow, with another slalom taking place as the World Cup action continues.

