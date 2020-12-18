Defending Super G and downhill series champion Corinne Suter claimed her first alpine skiing World Cup win of the season in the latter format, coming out on top after an incident-packed event at Val-d'IsÃ¨re.

The 26-year-old Swiss ace - who picked up downhill silver at the 2019 World Championships - flew to victory in a time of 1:44.62 ahead of Italy's Sofia Goggia in second, while American Breezy Johnson claimed her first-ever World Cup podium finish in third.

Racing was stop for a prolonged period in France after 2018/19 World Cup downhill series champion Nicole Schmidhofer was the subject of a serious crash, with the 31-year-old going through the safety netting having lost control near the course's compression jump.

Schmidhofer sustained facial injuries and didn't require an airlift to hospital, but there were several other crashes throughout the day, with Federica Brignone, Joana HÃ¤hlen, Alice McKennis and Laura GauchÃ© all falling.

Slovakia's Petra VlhovÃ¡ extended her lead at the top of the overall World Cup standings with a 26th-place finish, while Suter will look to strengthen her grip on top spot in the downhill discipline in the season's second run at the same venue on Saturday.

Sportsbeat 2020

