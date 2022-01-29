Corinne Suter appears to have found her downhill form at the perfect time as she claimed her first Alpine Ski World Cup victory of the season in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

With the Beijing Olympic Winter Games getting underway in just a week's time, Suter could hardly have picked a better moment to stand atop the World Cup podium for the first time since December 2020.

She skied confidently and adeptly in Garmisch as she won comfortably in a time of 1:40.74, a full 0.51s ahead of fellow Swiss star Jasmine Flury, who scored just a second World Cup podium finish of her career after a previous lone success back in 2017.

Austria's Cornelia Huetter came third, 0.78s behind the winner, in a field without dominant downhill force Sofia Goggia - who is facing a race to be fit for Beijing 2022 after crashing in Cortina last weekend - and regular podium finisher Breezy Johnson of the USA, who recently tore the cartilage in her knee in a training crash.

"It was very important for me to get this win," said Suter. "I had a difficult start to the season and now I have found my way and I'm getting better and better.

"I was super happy to ski here and the feeling was awesome from the first gate.

"It's not so easy to focus on this race and not think about the Olympics. But lots of girls are missed here, like Sofia and Breezy. I hope they are back soon.

"I was thinking a lot about the Olympics but today I tried to ski with my heart and my head free."

Suter's win moves her to second in the overall downhill standings on 331 points, with Italy's Goggia still leading the way on 400 after winning four of the first five downhill races of the season.

