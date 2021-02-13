Corinne Suter delivered on the big stage once again as Switzerland sealed a women's speed double at the Alpine World Ski Championships.

The 26-year-old backed up super-G silver, behind compatriot Lara Gut-Behrami, with a dominant ski to downhill gold.

Gut-Behrami battled to bronze by 0.07s to make it a brilliant start for the Swiss contingent in Cortina d'Ampezzo, already halfway to the haul of eight medals they brought back from Are in 2019.

"I can't really believe it," said Suter.

"A lot has happened in the last two years. I knew that I could ski fast and I was in a great mood again.

"My run was really good, I skied how I wanted to and needed to. I'm super happy."

If the course for tomorrow's men's downhill is as technical as it was in training, Marco Odermatt will have a shot at making it a third Swiss gold from four in the Dolomites.

Olympia della Tofane is a favourite of the women's field but Suter has struggled there in the past, missing the top 20 in eight of her 12 World Cup starts on the piste.

In the absence of favourite Sofia Goggia, she looked in control throughout a 1:34.27 run and finished 0.20s ahead of Germany's Kira Weidle, who sprung a surprise to win a first major Championship medal.

Gut-Behrami won bronze by 0.07s from Olympic super-G champion Ester Ledecka, battling through illness in the build-up to the race.

"I'm better than yesterday, the stomach ache is gone," she said. "The last days were long, we didn't have much rest.

"I felt in good shape but Corinne more than deserves this medal. From my side it wasn't a perfect ride, but it was still enough for the podium."

