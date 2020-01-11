Suter tops podium in Zauchensee downhill

Suter clocked a time of 1:18.79 on the shortened downhill track at Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, 0.29s ahead of Italy's Nicol Delago.

Fog and gloomy conditions forced race organisers to lower the start to the second reserve position at Hot Air, eliminating nearly 30 seconds from the course, as compared to two previous training runs earlier in the week.

Suter skied aggressively despite the far from ideal weather to better the time of her compatriot Michelle Gisin by 0.98 seconds, Switzerland also taking bronze on the podium.

