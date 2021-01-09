American skier Tommy Ford was flown to a hospital after suffering a heavy crash in a World Cup giant slalom at Adelboden, Switzerland on Saturday.

Ford, with one giant slalom win in 12 seasons on the World Cup circuit, crashed three gates from the finish after going wide into rough snow beside the course and landing on his head.

"@ibeTommyFord is conscious and has been taken to the hospital for evaluation," the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team wrote on Twitter.

"He was talking to emergency responders when they loaded him."

The race resumed after a half-hour pause.

